All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7351 West Eugie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7351 West Eugie Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7351 West Eugie Avenue

7351 West Eugie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7351 West Eugie Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381
Sweetwater Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3/2 bath home in Peoria! Very open floorplan with 1647 SQ FT. Large formal living room, breakfast nook and open kitchen with newer granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in Livingroom. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub and shower. Nice yard with pool for entertaining. This house located at 7351 W Eugie Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7351 West Eugie Avenue have any available units?
7351 West Eugie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7351 West Eugie Avenue have?
Some of 7351 West Eugie Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7351 West Eugie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7351 West Eugie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7351 West Eugie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7351 West Eugie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7351 West Eugie Avenue offer parking?
No, 7351 West Eugie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7351 West Eugie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7351 West Eugie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7351 West Eugie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7351 West Eugie Avenue has a pool.
Does 7351 West Eugie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7351 West Eugie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7351 West Eugie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7351 West Eugie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College