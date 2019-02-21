7351 West Eugie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3/2 bath home in Peoria! Very open floorplan with 1647 SQ FT. Large formal living room, breakfast nook and open kitchen with newer granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Cozy fireplace in Livingroom. Spacious master bedroom with separate tub and shower. Nice yard with pool for entertaining. This house located at 7351 W Eugie Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.