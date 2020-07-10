7015 W. Sierra St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A DEN IN PEORIA*** - *** AVAILABLE 06/20 ***



This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Peoria with 1440 square feet. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, den, eat in kitchen with large walk in pantry, master suite, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, desert front yard landscaping and a covered patio.



Cross Streets: 67th Ave / Cactus Rd

Directions: West on Cactus, South on 71st Ave, East on Sierra St to property.



