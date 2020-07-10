All apartments in Peoria
Location

7015 West Sierra Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A DEN IN PEORIA*** - *** AVAILABLE 06/20 ***

This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Peoria with 1440 square feet. The interior features a living room with a fireplace, den, eat in kitchen with large walk in pantry, master suite, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, desert front yard landscaping and a covered patio.

Cross Streets: 67th Ave / Cactus Rd
Directions: West on Cactus, South on 71st Ave, East on Sierra St to property.

(RLNE2499279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 W. Sierra St. have any available units?
7015 W. Sierra St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 W. Sierra St. have?
Some of 7015 W. Sierra St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 W. Sierra St. currently offering any rent specials?
7015 W. Sierra St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 W. Sierra St. pet-friendly?
No, 7015 W. Sierra St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7015 W. Sierra St. offer parking?
Yes, 7015 W. Sierra St. offers parking.
Does 7015 W. Sierra St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 W. Sierra St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 W. Sierra St. have a pool?
No, 7015 W. Sierra St. does not have a pool.
Does 7015 W. Sierra St. have accessible units?
No, 7015 W. Sierra St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 W. Sierra St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7015 W. Sierra St. does not have units with dishwashers.

