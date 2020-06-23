All apartments in Peoria
30853 N 137TH Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

30853 N 137TH Avenue

30853 North 137th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

30853 North 137th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful furnished rental home with 2 bedrooms/2 baths and den/office is on a premium view lot. Featuring: Ceramic tile floors throughout; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops; master bathroom w/ceramic tile shower, soaking tub and double sinks; central vacuum; custom security screen door and security system; a three car epoxy finished garage; And a backyard oasis featuring artificial grass, travertine tile patio, gas fire pit and barbecue. This furnished home comes equipped with everything you will need to move right in to include a king size bed in the master bedroom and queen size bed in the guest room with a queen pull out sofa in the den/office. 3 month lease minimum. This home is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30853 N 137TH Avenue have any available units?
30853 N 137TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30853 N 137TH Avenue have?
Some of 30853 N 137TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30853 N 137TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30853 N 137TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30853 N 137TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30853 N 137TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30853 N 137TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30853 N 137TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 30853 N 137TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30853 N 137TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30853 N 137TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 30853 N 137TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30853 N 137TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30853 N 137TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30853 N 137TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30853 N 137TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
