30853 N 137TH Avenue

Beautiful furnished rental home with 2 bedrooms/2 baths and den/office is on a premium view lot. Featuring: Ceramic tile floors throughout; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops; master bathroom w/ceramic tile shower, soaking tub and double sinks; central vacuum; custom security screen door and security system; a three car epoxy finished garage; And a backyard oasis featuring artificial grass, travertine tile patio, gas fire pit and barbecue. This furnished home comes equipped with everything you will need to move right in to include a king size bed in the master bedroom and queen size bed in the guest room with a queen pull out sofa in the den/office. 3 month lease minimum. This home is also listed for sale.