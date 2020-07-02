All apartments in Peoria
29651 N 126TH Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

29651 N 126TH Drive

29651 North 126th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29651 North 126th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This home has 3 bed + Den + 2.5 bath + Loft & a POOL! Just in time for it to warm up. Over 2,000 square feet w/ eat-in kitchen that opens to Great Room & looks over the amazing pool, built in bbq, fire pit, extended covered patio & grassy area. Inside has Fresh Paint. Upstairs 3 bedrooms & a loft space perfect for some rest and reading time. This is a great home in the fantastic neighborhood of Vistancia. Close to shopping, restaurants and minutes to the beautiful Lake Pleasant. See this one today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29651 N 126TH Drive have any available units?
29651 N 126TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29651 N 126TH Drive have?
Some of 29651 N 126TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29651 N 126TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29651 N 126TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29651 N 126TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29651 N 126TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 29651 N 126TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29651 N 126TH Drive offers parking.
Does 29651 N 126TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29651 N 126TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29651 N 126TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 29651 N 126TH Drive has a pool.
Does 29651 N 126TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 29651 N 126TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29651 N 126TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29651 N 126TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

