29651 N 126TH Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

This home has 3 bed + Den + 2.5 bath + Loft & a POOL! Just in time for it to warm up. Over 2,000 square feet w/ eat-in kitchen that opens to Great Room & looks over the amazing pool, built in bbq, fire pit, extended covered patio & grassy area. Inside has Fresh Paint. Upstairs 3 bedrooms & a loft space perfect for some rest and reading time. This is a great home in the fantastic neighborhood of Vistancia. Close to shopping, restaurants and minutes to the beautiful Lake Pleasant. See this one today.