Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:03 PM

26885 North 83rd Drive

26885 North 83rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26885 North 83rd Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**

***3D TOUR LINK BELOW***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NbWPUHAzhvw

Must see home on beautiful quiet street! Open Spacious Greatroom Floorplan! Eat in Kitchen w/Walk-in Pantry, Shared spacious Formal Living and Dining Room area. Master Suite boasts separate shower/tub, dual sinks and HUGE walk-in closet, Porcelain wood plank flooring throughout downstairs. Downstairs full bath and bedroom! Upstairs loft for separate living area! 3-car garage! Home just got upgraded quartz kitchen countertops and backsplash. This one is a must see!

Call Shannon @ (480) 568-2666 or email shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,373.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26885 North 83rd Drive have any available units?
26885 North 83rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 26885 North 83rd Drive have?
Some of 26885 North 83rd Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26885 North 83rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26885 North 83rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26885 North 83rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26885 North 83rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26885 North 83rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26885 North 83rd Drive offers parking.
Does 26885 North 83rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26885 North 83rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26885 North 83rd Drive have a pool?
No, 26885 North 83rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26885 North 83rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 26885 North 83rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26885 North 83rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26885 North 83rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
