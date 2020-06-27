26885 North 83rd Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**



***3D TOUR LINK BELOW***



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NbWPUHAzhvw



Must see home on beautiful quiet street! Open Spacious Greatroom Floorplan! Eat in Kitchen w/Walk-in Pantry, Shared spacious Formal Living and Dining Room area. Master Suite boasts separate shower/tub, dual sinks and HUGE walk-in closet, Porcelain wood plank flooring throughout downstairs. Downstairs full bath and bedroom! Upstairs loft for separate living area! 3-car garage! Home just got upgraded quartz kitchen countertops and backsplash. This one is a must see!



Call Shannon @ (480) 568-2666 or email shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,373.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.