Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

This is a barely lived in 4 bed 3 bath home available for rent. The property is furnished incl. kitchen wares, bed sets and dressers in each room and family room furniture as it was intended to be used as a vacation home by the original owners. Granite counters, wall ovens all appliances included. Backs to desert, upgraded cabinets with gas cooktop, extended depth two car garage, casita downstairs with access to the main home... Ready for a new family!