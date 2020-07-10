13125 W Lariat Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Delight friends and family with treats from the beautifully upgraded kitchen with rich espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a center island with breakfast bar. Plenty of room for everyone with a formal living room, family room, and a spacious loft! Three comfortable bedrooms await upstairs with plush carpeting. Master includes a walk in closet and an adjoining spa like bath with garden tub & separate shower. Relax in the serene backyard and enjoy the radiant Arizona sun from under the covered patio! NO CATS!!!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 3.0%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn



