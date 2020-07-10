All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13125 W Lariat Ln

13125 W Lariat Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13125 W Lariat Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a20e5d008 ----
Delight friends and family with treats from the beautifully upgraded kitchen with rich espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a center island with breakfast bar. Plenty of room for everyone with a formal living room, family room, and a spacious loft! Three comfortable bedrooms await upstairs with plush carpeting. Master includes a walk in closet and an adjoining spa like bath with garden tub & separate shower. Relax in the serene backyard and enjoy the radiant Arizona sun from under the covered patio! NO CATS!!!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 3.0%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn

Disposal
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13125 W Lariat Ln have any available units?
13125 W Lariat Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 13125 W Lariat Ln have?
Some of 13125 W Lariat Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13125 W Lariat Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13125 W Lariat Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13125 W Lariat Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13125 W Lariat Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13125 W Lariat Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13125 W Lariat Ln offers parking.
Does 13125 W Lariat Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13125 W Lariat Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13125 W Lariat Ln have a pool?
No, 13125 W Lariat Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13125 W Lariat Ln have accessible units?
No, 13125 W Lariat Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13125 W Lariat Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13125 W Lariat Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

