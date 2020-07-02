12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Attractive Villa in Blackstone gated community. Impressive den/office with built-in cabinets and countertops. Large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinets and granite counters. One level living with easy access and NO STEPS, Tile floors throughout. Beautiful backyard with sunken hot tub and fire pit. Large covered patio and landscape lighting. Blackstone social membership available for extra fee, Small dog allowed with additional security.Property available 4/1/2020. Home Is fully Furnished. Minimum 90 day rental.