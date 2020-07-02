All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive

12121 West Desert Mirage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12121 West Desert Mirage Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Blackstone at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Attractive Villa in Blackstone gated community. Impressive den/office with built-in cabinets and countertops. Large eat-in kitchen with ample cabinets and granite counters. One level living with easy access and NO STEPS, Tile floors throughout. Beautiful backyard with sunken hot tub and fire pit. Large covered patio and landscape lighting. Blackstone social membership available for extra fee, Small dog allowed with additional security.Property available 4/1/2020. Home Is fully Furnished. Minimum 90 day rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have any available units?
12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have?
Some of 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12121 W DESERT MIRAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

