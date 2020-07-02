All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11312 N 89th Dr

11312 N 89th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11312 N 89th Dr, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
4 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool, den, loft, and outdoor deck in Crystal Cove is available for immediate move in - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool, den, loft, and outdoor deck in Crystal Cove is available for immediate move in. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This is a truly unique house with lots of extra space for entertaining. Besides having a den and large loft, there is a 600 sq ft game room addition on the home with a deck and patio on top. It also has an extended covered patio that wraps around the home. Features inside include a kitchen island, fireplace, vaulted ceiling in the loft, ceiling fans through out, double sinks in the master bath and a separate tub and shower. Backyard also features a shed. The property is in a great location near shopping, restaurants, highway access, and parks. It is also located in the Peoria School District.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4601369)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 N 89th Dr have any available units?
11312 N 89th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11312 N 89th Dr have?
Some of 11312 N 89th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11312 N 89th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11312 N 89th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 N 89th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11312 N 89th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11312 N 89th Dr offer parking?
No, 11312 N 89th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11312 N 89th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 N 89th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 N 89th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11312 N 89th Dr has a pool.
Does 11312 N 89th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11312 N 89th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 N 89th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 N 89th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
