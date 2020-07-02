11312 N 89th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool pet friendly

4 bedroom 3 bath home with a pool, den, loft, and outdoor deck in Crystal Cove is available for immediate move in - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a fenced pool, den, loft, and outdoor deck in Crystal Cove is available for immediate move in. Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. This is a truly unique house with lots of extra space for entertaining. Besides having a den and large loft, there is a 600 sq ft game room addition on the home with a deck and patio on top. It also has an extended covered patio that wraps around the home. Features inside include a kitchen island, fireplace, vaulted ceiling in the loft, ceiling fans through out, double sinks in the master bath and a separate tub and shower. Backyard also features a shed. The property is in a great location near shopping, restaurants, highway access, and parks. It is also located in the Peoria School District.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4601369)