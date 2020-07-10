All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11006 North 81st Avenue

11006 North 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11006 North 81st Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,444 sf home is located in Peoria, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 North 81st Avenue have any available units?
11006 North 81st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 11006 North 81st Avenue have?
Some of 11006 North 81st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 North 81st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11006 North 81st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 North 81st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11006 North 81st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11006 North 81st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11006 North 81st Avenue offers parking.
Does 11006 North 81st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11006 North 81st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 North 81st Avenue have a pool?
No, 11006 North 81st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11006 North 81st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11006 North 81st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 North 81st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11006 North 81st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

