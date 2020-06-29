10216 N 95TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This cute rental was just painted inside and had new carpet and pad installed. It has a large covered private patio and has it's own private 1 car garage with a garage door opener . It includes a washer, dryer and a refrigerator. It has a sealed top electric range and a microwave. Ceiling fans are in both bedrooms, the kitchen and the living room. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and dining room. The HOA takes care of mowing the lawn both front and back. THIS IS AN AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. NO PERMANENT OCCUPANT CAN BE UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE. ONE PERMANENT OCCUPANT MUST BE 55 YEARS OLD OR GREATER.