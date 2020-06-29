All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

10216 N 95TH Drive

10216 North 95th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10216 North 95th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Sun Air Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute rental was just painted inside and had new carpet and pad installed. It has a large covered private patio and has it's own private 1 car garage with a garage door opener . It includes a washer, dryer and a refrigerator. It has a sealed top electric range and a microwave. Ceiling fans are in both bedrooms, the kitchen and the living room. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and dining room. The HOA takes care of mowing the lawn both front and back. THIS IS AN AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. NO PERMANENT OCCUPANT CAN BE UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE. ONE PERMANENT OCCUPANT MUST BE 55 YEARS OLD OR GREATER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216 N 95TH Drive have any available units?
10216 N 95TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 10216 N 95TH Drive have?
Some of 10216 N 95TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216 N 95TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10216 N 95TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216 N 95TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10216 N 95TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 10216 N 95TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10216 N 95TH Drive offers parking.
Does 10216 N 95TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10216 N 95TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216 N 95TH Drive have a pool?
No, 10216 N 95TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10216 N 95TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10216 N 95TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10216 N 95TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10216 N 95TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
