Adorable town home community located just minutes from the Loop 101. Well cared for and smoke free home is available now. Downstairs powder room and inside laundry. Tiled first floor and carpeted stairs and upstairs bedrooms-owner requires no outside shoes on the carpet. Private, fenced back yard with shade canopy and direct access to parking. HOA takes care of front yard maintenance. New A/C. Home Warranty simplifies repair process. No Pets Allowed & No Smoking. Come see this beautiful home today!