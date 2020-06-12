/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
483 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5700 E MCDONALD Drive
5700 East Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Located on the grounds of the world famous Sanctuary Resort, this home is one of the most stunning properties in the Valley. The soft contemporary remodeled home brings a sophistication & warmth while maximizing the phenomenal views.
1 of 89
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6303 N 33rd St
6303 North 33rd Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
MASSIVE PARADISE VALLEY MANSION! - Property Id: 268662 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Gorgeous custom retreat in exclusive gated community. Backyard features negative edge pool, outdoor fireplace & BBQ.
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr
6502 North Lost Dutchman Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
FAMOUS CAMEO ESTATES IN PARADISE VALLEY! - Property Id: 268729 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4228 E Highlands Dr
4228 North Highlands Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
MODERN MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - INFINITE VIEWS! - Property Id: 274602 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Finisterre
1 Unit Available
6010 E NAUMANN Drive
6010 East Naumann Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain.
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9024 N KOBER Road
9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5145 N 71ST Place
5145 North 71st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3511 sqft
CLASSIC CUSTOM HOME SITUATED CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERING AN ENTERTAINING ENVIRONMENT.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6821 N 46TH Street
6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain.
1 of 106
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9322 N 71st Street
9322 North 71st Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
Located in Fanfol Manor, this gated, paradise valley estate has been meticulously maintained & is the definition of luxury living.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6001 E DONNA Circle
6001 East Donna Circle, Paradise Valley, AZ
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mummy Mountain Park
1 Unit Available
5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road
5921 East Quartz Mountain Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1953 sqft
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Perched high on Mummy Mountain and owned by the same family for many decades, this fabulous home is being offered as a furnished rental.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Finisterre
1 Unit Available
6163 N 61ST Place
6163 North 61st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
Positioned on an extremely private & stunning interior lot in the guard-gated & highly desired development of Finisterre - one of the most coveted areas of Paradise Valley, this estate home has a split floor plan with 5 ensuite bedrooms & a separate
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5015 E DOUBLETREE RANCH Road
5015 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8302 N POCO CALLE --
8302 North Poco Calle, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2769 sqft
This newly built modern retreat sits on 1.5 acres boasting views of MummyMountain, large lawn, covered gazebo with outdoor dining, and heated pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6939 E SUNNYVALE Road
6939 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2152 sqft
Pristine and classic three bedroom PLUS den nestled in a multi-million dollar neighborhood in Paradise Valley.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Tatum Garden Estates
1 Unit Available
5116 E BERNEIL Drive
5116 East Berneil Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3602 sqft
AWESOME STATELY HOME SITUATED ON ACRE+ LOT IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY-CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS*REMODELED 2018 INTERIOR-ALL NEWER TILE FLOORING, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES & GRANITE BATHROOM COUNTER TOPS!*WOOD FLOORING IN
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6524 E STALLION Road
6524 East Stallion Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
This charming home designed by Jim Rogers and built by Nance Construction is for the sophisticated buyer who can appreciate quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive
4854 East Caida De Sol Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
Tenant just move at the end of May.Easy to show. Beautiful unfurnished Tuscan estate nestled in exclusive Paradise Valley. 5 bedrooms plus a multi purpose large bonus room. Beautiful home in an ideal area of Paradise Valley.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4520 E INDIAN BEND Road
4520 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
Experience ''Town and Country'' at its best! With captivating full views of Camelback Mountain, this spacious home is comfortably situated on a private elevated 0.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9151 N KOBER Road
9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4726 E LINCOLN Drive
4726 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
Want to be near all the action while relaxing in your own private oasis and being inspired by Camelback? If so read on...
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
5718 N 54th Street
5718 North 54th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
Extraordinary estate nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain with dramatic mountain views, boasting an intimate picturesque scene of the famed ''Praying Monk''.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6543 E INDIAN BEND Road
6543 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
5698 sqft
Spectacular VIEWS from this hillside home on Mummy Mountain. Enter through the gates of the exclusive community of Judson Estates. Every room in the home is filled with VIEWS of the Valley in this very private location.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5915 E CACTUS WREN Road
5915 East Cactus Wren Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
3024 sqft
FANTASTIC LEASE IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY! Gorgeous 360* mountain views! Huge yard w/sparkling pool! Updated all brand new Flooring, bathrooms & Fresh Paint! Extremely large master retreat w/ fireplace.
