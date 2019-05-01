All apartments in Paradise Valley
9323 N 69TH Street
9323 N 69TH Street

9323 North 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9323 North 69th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
basketball court
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
Absolutely gorgeous custom built Designers home(2017) furnished entirely with new Restoration Hardware custom pieces. Large open and spacious home with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathroom and an expansive backyard including a pickle-ball and basketball court. Wolf and subzero appliances, imported tiles, and custom bedding. Two bars and over 1700 s.f. of exterior walk decks and patio space. 2 indoor and one outdoor fireplace. Meticulous landscaping including mature Palm and Olive trees as well as large lawns of lush grass. Close to the Village but on a quiet cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

