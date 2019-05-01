9323 N 69TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pool basketball court fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool

Absolutely gorgeous custom built Designers home(2017) furnished entirely with new Restoration Hardware custom pieces. Large open and spacious home with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathroom and an expansive backyard including a pickle-ball and basketball court. Wolf and subzero appliances, imported tiles, and custom bedding. Two bars and over 1700 s.f. of exterior walk decks and patio space. 2 indoor and one outdoor fireplace. Meticulous landscaping including mature Palm and Olive trees as well as large lawns of lush grass. Close to the Village but on a quiet cul-de-sac.