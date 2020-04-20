All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated April 20 2020

9151 N KOBER Road

9151 North Kober Road · (401) 300-9314
Location

9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 5148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode. Tucked away in a serene Paradise Valley neighborhood, this sprawling single-story home is the work of the Organic Design Workshop- graduates of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture. True to the mentor, the home recalls Wright design motifs: long, planar lines, triangle themes, cantilevered roofs, and alignment with nearby Mummy Mountain. The triangle theme is carried into the interior, with the triangle zinc inlays in the terrazzo floor and the triangle details in the brushed-steel custom mantle. Located on 2.5 acres of lush landscape, this hidden home features top notch security, 6 bedrooms (including detached guest house), 8 bathrooms, 3 garages, a N/S facing tennis court. A master suite with pool views, a private office and exercise room. The great room, kitchen, dining room, master suite, indoor pool, spa and therapy pool form the larger wing of the house with a cozy guest room comprising the second wing. A two-car garage extends from the master-suite side of the home, while a separate two-car garage and third garage sit beside the guest wing. In all garages, glass blocks provide warm natural light. The open concept kitchen includes top of the line appliances, an eat-in peninsula, double ovens, gas range, and sleek black granite counter tops. The master suite offers one of the best views in the home, looking out onto the spacious indoor pool. The guest wing within the main house showcases 2 ensuite bedrooms, a separate living room, and kitchenette. Venture out to the detached guest house and you will find 2 additional ensuite bedrooms, living room, full kitchen, laundry, and a two car garage. Enjoy your own private compound complete with a pool and spa, indoor therapy pool, outdoor reflection pool, putting green, and an abundance of lush landscaping. Feeling like you want to shelter in place in the most secure way? All windows have motorized shutters for another unexpected layer of security. The neighboring home sold for 5 million and is on less than half the size acreage with no privacy. We would venture to say that with roughly 1 million in upgrades, this home could achieve 8-9 million dollars in value. The original investment to build this home was in excess of 5 million.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 N KOBER Road have any available units?
9151 N KOBER Road has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9151 N KOBER Road have?
Some of 9151 N KOBER Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 N KOBER Road currently offering any rent specials?
9151 N KOBER Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 N KOBER Road pet-friendly?
No, 9151 N KOBER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 9151 N KOBER Road offer parking?
Yes, 9151 N KOBER Road does offer parking.
Does 9151 N KOBER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9151 N KOBER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 N KOBER Road have a pool?
Yes, 9151 N KOBER Road has a pool.
Does 9151 N KOBER Road have accessible units?
No, 9151 N KOBER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 N KOBER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9151 N KOBER Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9151 N KOBER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9151 N KOBER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
