9151 N KOBER Road

Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode. Tucked away in a serene Paradise Valley neighborhood, this sprawling single-story home is the work of the Organic Design Workshop- graduates of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture. True to the mentor, the home recalls Wright design motifs: long, planar lines, triangle themes, cantilevered roofs, and alignment with nearby Mummy Mountain. The triangle theme is carried into the interior, with the triangle zinc inlays in the terrazzo floor and the triangle details in the brushed-steel custom mantle. Located on 2.5 acres of lush landscape, this hidden home features top notch security, 6 bedrooms (including detached guest house), 8 bathrooms, 3 garages, a N/S facing tennis court. A master suite with pool views, a private office and exercise room. The great room, kitchen, dining room, master suite, indoor pool, spa and therapy pool form the larger wing of the house with a cozy guest room comprising the second wing. A two-car garage extends from the master-suite side of the home, while a separate two-car garage and third garage sit beside the guest wing. In all garages, glass blocks provide warm natural light. The open concept kitchen includes top of the line appliances, an eat-in peninsula, double ovens, gas range, and sleek black granite counter tops. The master suite offers one of the best views in the home, looking out onto the spacious indoor pool. The guest wing within the main house showcases 2 ensuite bedrooms, a separate living room, and kitchenette. Venture out to the detached guest house and you will find 2 additional ensuite bedrooms, living room, full kitchen, laundry, and a two car garage. Enjoy your own private compound complete with a pool and spa, indoor therapy pool, outdoor reflection pool, putting green, and an abundance of lush landscaping. Feeling like you want to shelter in place in the most secure way? All windows have motorized shutters for another unexpected layer of security. The neighboring home sold for 5 million and is on less than half the size acreage with no privacy. We would venture to say that with roughly 1 million in upgrades, this home could achieve 8-9 million dollars in value. The original investment to build this home was in excess of 5 million.