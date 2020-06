Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Elegance and beauty all in one stunning home! This romantic chateau is for the most selective client. In a world of your own, this estate offersprivate gates, lush manicured lawns, pebble tech diving pool, gourmet kitchen, library, massage room, full service butler's pantry and formal living room. Lovely patio areas and courtyard. Sparkling pool area make this backyard oasis perfect for entertaining or relaxing. This chateau has everything on your wish list: 6bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.