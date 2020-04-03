8302 N POCO CALLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This newly built modern retreat sits on 1.5 acres boasting views of MummyMountain, large lawn, covered gazebo with outdoor dining, and heated pool.This is truly a unique modern home that combines the clean lines of glass and stone with the warmth of hardwoods and high end furnishings. The master bedroom is a retreat in itself with a large soaking tub, 5 head indoor/outdoor shower, and mountain views from bed as the electric shades silently roll up in the morning. The home is equipped with a chef's kitchen fully stocked with everything you would need to entertain. We have guests return just for the built in Miele coffee maker that grinds and brews a fresh cup at the push of a button. Other standout amenities are all house control on Ipad for Lutronlighting/Sonos sound systems, misters in gazebo/outdoor dining area, monitored alarm, and private entry gate. With tropical ambiance, this 3-bed/3-bath property features: Master bedroom retreat with Cal King, soaking tub, large indoor/outdoor shower, fireplace, and walk in closet. Open loft bedroom/living area has a King bed, couch, flat screen TV, library, and sitting area. Guest bedroom #2 has a queen bed, sitting area, and shared bathroom. Guest bedroom #3 has two twin beds with shared bathroom. Turn on the music, open a bottle of good wine, cook a delicious meal, or just relax in the quiet beauty of Paradise Valley. This modern tropical oasis has it all for a memorable stay.