All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 8302 N POCO CALLE --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
8302 N POCO CALLE --
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

8302 N POCO CALLE --

8302 North Poco Calle · (602) 741-6663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8302 North Poco Calle, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This newly built modern retreat sits on 1.5 acres boasting views of MummyMountain, large lawn, covered gazebo with outdoor dining, and heated pool.This is truly a unique modern home that combines the clean lines of glass and stone with the warmth of hardwoods and high end furnishings. The master bedroom is a retreat in itself with a large soaking tub, 5 head indoor/outdoor shower, and mountain views from bed as the electric shades silently roll up in the morning. The home is equipped with a chef's kitchen fully stocked with everything you would need to entertain. We have guests return just for the built in Miele coffee maker that grinds and brews a fresh cup at the push of a button. Other standout amenities are all house control on Ipad for Lutronlighting/Sonos sound systems, misters in gazebo/outdoor dining area, monitored alarm, and private entry gate. With tropical ambiance, this 3-bed/3-bath property features: Master bedroom retreat with Cal King, soaking tub, large indoor/outdoor shower, fireplace, and walk in closet. Open loft bedroom/living area has a King bed, couch, flat screen TV, library, and sitting area. Guest bedroom #2 has a queen bed, sitting area, and shared bathroom. Guest bedroom #3 has two twin beds with shared bathroom. Turn on the music, open a bottle of good wine, cook a delicious meal, or just relax in the quiet beauty of Paradise Valley. This modern tropical oasis has it all for a memorable stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- have any available units?
8302 N POCO CALLE -- has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- have?
Some of 8302 N POCO CALLE --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 N POCO CALLE -- currently offering any rent specials?
8302 N POCO CALLE -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 N POCO CALLE -- pet-friendly?
No, 8302 N POCO CALLE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- offer parking?
Yes, 8302 N POCO CALLE -- does offer parking.
Does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 N POCO CALLE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- have a pool?
Yes, 8302 N POCO CALLE -- has a pool.
Does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- have accessible units?
No, 8302 N POCO CALLE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 N POCO CALLE -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 N POCO CALLE -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 8302 N POCO CALLE -- does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8302 N POCO CALLE --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity