7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS

This home, previously featured in Phoenix Home and Garden, is truly a labor of love with an attention to detail rarely if ever seen. This is as close as you can get to having a resort getaway for the family. If you entertain this is the home that separates you from the rest and it must be experienced at night to be truly appreciated. The house includes a dedicated 4K home theatre, professional grade gym, authentic stone temperature controlled wine cellar with storage for well over a 1000 bottles, stone and trim work to rival the finest estates and a bathroom and a master closet that will be the envy of all that see it. With over 10,000 feet, including a pool house/guest casita that completely opens onto the immense world class pool as well as 9 stone fountains.