Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 AM

7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS --

7801 North Calle Caballeros · No Longer Available
Location

7801 North Calle Caballeros, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This home, previously featured in Phoenix Home and Garden, is truly a labor of love with an attention to detail rarely if ever seen. This is as close as you can get to having a resort getaway for the family. If you entertain this is the home that separates you from the rest and it must be experienced at night to be truly appreciated. The house includes a dedicated 4K home theatre, professional grade gym, authentic stone temperature controlled wine cellar with storage for well over a 1000 bottles, stone and trim work to rival the finest estates and a bathroom and a master closet that will be the envy of all that see it. With over 10,000 feet, including a pool house/guest casita that completely opens onto the immense world class pool as well as 9 stone fountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- have any available units?
7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- have?
Some of 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- currently offering any rent specials?
7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- pet-friendly?
No, 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- offer parking?
Yes, 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- offers parking.
Does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- have a pool?
Yes, 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- has a pool.
Does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- have accessible units?
No, 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 7801 N CALLE CABALLEROS -- does not have units with air conditioning.

