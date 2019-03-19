All apartments in Paradise Valley
7001 E MCDONALD Drive
7001 E MCDONALD Drive

7001 East Mcdonald Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7001 East Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The heart of Paradise Valley! Huge corner lot. Beautiful remodeled single level 3 bedroom 2 bath and 3 car garage.Fresh Paint, Travertine floors, built in bookcase and fireplace in the family room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances & corian countertops, New stainless steel Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Built in BBQ in the backyard. This home is a must see Mature trees and tons of grass.Landscaping including! Fruit trees Close to shopping, Restaurants and the 101 freeway. Owner will include weekly landscaping with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive have any available units?
7001 E MCDONALD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive have?
Some of 7001 E MCDONALD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 E MCDONALD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7001 E MCDONALD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 E MCDONALD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7001 E MCDONALD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7001 E MCDONALD Drive offers parking.
Does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 E MCDONALD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive have a pool?
No, 7001 E MCDONALD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive have accessible units?
No, 7001 E MCDONALD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 E MCDONALD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 E MCDONALD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 E MCDONALD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
