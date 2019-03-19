7001 E MCDONALD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

The heart of Paradise Valley! Huge corner lot. Beautiful remodeled single level 3 bedroom 2 bath and 3 car garage.Fresh Paint, Travertine floors, built in bookcase and fireplace in the family room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances & corian countertops, New stainless steel Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Built in BBQ in the backyard. This home is a must see Mature trees and tons of grass.Landscaping including! Fruit trees Close to shopping, Restaurants and the 101 freeway. Owner will include weekly landscaping with rent.