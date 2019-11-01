All apartments in Paradise Valley
6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane
Last updated November 1 2019

6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

6939 East Hummingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6939 East Hummingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Incredibly unique Mediterranean Style estate near the Scottsdale/PV border. Gourmet top of the line kitchen opens to inviting great room. Home offers wine cellar with lounge area, full-service butler's pantry, formal living and dining rooms, separate office/den with fireplace. Master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking lush grounds. Master bath with fireplace and huge walk-in closets. 4 bedrooms in the main home and another in the fully functional GUEST HOUSE. Studio outside next to guest house as well. Make an appointment to see this one-of-a-kind home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
No, 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has a pool.
Does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
