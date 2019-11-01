6939 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Incredibly unique Mediterranean Style estate near the Scottsdale/PV border. Gourmet top of the line kitchen opens to inviting great room. Home offers wine cellar with lounge area, full-service butler's pantry, formal living and dining rooms, separate office/den with fireplace. Master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking lush grounds. Master bath with fireplace and huge walk-in closets. 4 bedrooms in the main home and another in the fully functional GUEST HOUSE. Studio outside next to guest house as well. Make an appointment to see this one-of-a-kind home!