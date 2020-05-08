All apartments in Paradise Valley
6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane
6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane

6820 East Valley Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6820 East Valley Vista Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
This brand-new custom Paradise Valley estate has been designed for family entertaining. Immerse yourself in the huge kitchen with double islands, Sub Zero fridge and freezer, Wolf range and two Bosch dishwashers. Family movie night will never be the same again in the theater room with state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos surround sound, tiered seating and a game room, full bar with Sub Zero beverage fridges and an ice maker. The family room features 15' ceilings and a 18' motorized fully retractable pocket door that connects the indoor spaces with the outside. Enjoy casual dinners or elegant affairs in the formal dining room with butler's pantry and a custom wine wall with reclaimed wood, a dedicated cooling system and LED accent lighting. The master suite is a true retreat with a centerpiece fireplace and marble en-robed sumptuous bath that includes his and her closets and toilet rooms. The kids wing features a flex room with a shiplap feature wall. The guest suite with its own private courtyard entrance is perfect for your visiting guests. Enjoy the ease and control of owning a Smart Home with Control 4 Home Automation System with touch screen panel that controls the main area lighting, thermostats, cameras, security and audio. The oversized four car garage has insulated garage doors and epoxy floors. Enjoy a resort style setting in the backyard with expansive travertine pavered patios that overlook a custom 4-hole synthetic grass putting green and gorgeous heated pool with multiple baja steps, cascading water features and a negative edge spa. Enjoy relaxing next to the gas fireplace with Limestone surround or sitting next to the gas fire pit poolside. The large built in BBQ provides ample bar seating to enjoy gazing at the sprawling lawns and garden areas. The captivating finishes of this home include European Oak floors, synthetic stucco, exterior limestone accents, mud set clay tile roof, custom iron gates, custom stone, marble and granite finishes, LED lights throughout, and wood clad Low-E windows. Other features include two gas tankless hot water heaters, upgraded foam insulation in the exterior walls, insulated interior walls, a high-pressure misting system + so much more in this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have any available units?
6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have?
Some of 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane offers parking.
Does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane has a pool.
Does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

