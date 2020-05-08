6820 E VALLEY VISTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit game room parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub media room

This brand-new custom Paradise Valley estate has been designed for family entertaining. Immerse yourself in the huge kitchen with double islands, Sub Zero fridge and freezer, Wolf range and two Bosch dishwashers. Family movie night will never be the same again in the theater room with state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos surround sound, tiered seating and a game room, full bar with Sub Zero beverage fridges and an ice maker. The family room features 15' ceilings and a 18' motorized fully retractable pocket door that connects the indoor spaces with the outside. Enjoy casual dinners or elegant affairs in the formal dining room with butler's pantry and a custom wine wall with reclaimed wood, a dedicated cooling system and LED accent lighting. The master suite is a true retreat with a centerpiece fireplace and marble en-robed sumptuous bath that includes his and her closets and toilet rooms. The kids wing features a flex room with a shiplap feature wall. The guest suite with its own private courtyard entrance is perfect for your visiting guests. Enjoy the ease and control of owning a Smart Home with Control 4 Home Automation System with touch screen panel that controls the main area lighting, thermostats, cameras, security and audio. The oversized four car garage has insulated garage doors and epoxy floors. Enjoy a resort style setting in the backyard with expansive travertine pavered patios that overlook a custom 4-hole synthetic grass putting green and gorgeous heated pool with multiple baja steps, cascading water features and a negative edge spa. Enjoy relaxing next to the gas fireplace with Limestone surround or sitting next to the gas fire pit poolside. The large built in BBQ provides ample bar seating to enjoy gazing at the sprawling lawns and garden areas. The captivating finishes of this home include European Oak floors, synthetic stucco, exterior limestone accents, mud set clay tile roof, custom iron gates, custom stone, marble and granite finishes, LED lights throughout, and wood clad Low-E windows. Other features include two gas tankless hot water heaters, upgraded foam insulation in the exterior walls, insulated interior walls, a high-pressure misting system + so much more in this amazing home!