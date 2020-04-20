All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 6700 E Meadowlark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6700 E Meadowlark Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

6700 E Meadowlark Lane

6700 East Meadowlark Lane · (602) 326-9586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6700 East Meadowlark Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Located in the heart of the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale & surrounded by mtns,resorts,golf courses,entertainment,old town Scottsdale & dining galore!Feels as if you are vacationing in the countryside but only 5 min from all the amenities the city has to offer.Camelback Country Club right down the street.Vacation & relax in this warm & inviting AZ style home.Fully equipped for the business man w/ 2 computers & printers,fax machine & scanner.Situated on acre lot,heated lap pool & amazing mtn views all w/ total privacy!Gorgeous cantera stone floors,granite countertops,top of the line stainless appliances,fresh white linens,flat screen TV's in all the right places.Ralph Lauren ambiance,property features:3 bdrms,3.5 baths in main house + separate guest house w/ office. with 1 bedroom, office & private bath. Viewing deck above guest house is ideal for sunsets while enjoying wine and cheese. Beautiful kitchen fully equipped & open to great room with wood burning fireplace! Turn on the jazz music, open a bottle of good wine, enjoy whipping up a delicious meal & entertain large groups or intimate gatherings. This property is one of a kind�������. Large covered patio w/flat screen TV, outdoor dining table overlooking sprawling grass yard with lap pool & perfect mountain views totally unobstructed & private! This is an exceptional home on a spacious lot in a prime location in the Valley! It's near the baseball parks for spring training, TPC for golfing, WestWorld for horseshows, Fashion Square Mall, restaurants, resorts, hiking, spas & tons of fun spots! 4 Beach Cruiser Bikes available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane have any available units?
6700 E Meadowlark Lane has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane have?
Some of 6700 E Meadowlark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 E Meadowlark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6700 E Meadowlark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 E Meadowlark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6700 E Meadowlark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6700 E Meadowlark Lane does offer parking.
Does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 E Meadowlark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6700 E Meadowlark Lane has a pool.
Does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane have accessible units?
No, 6700 E Meadowlark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 E Meadowlark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 E Meadowlark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 E Meadowlark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6700 E Meadowlark Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity