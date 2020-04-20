6700 E Meadowlark Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Located in the heart of the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale & surrounded by mtns,resorts,golf courses,entertainment,old town Scottsdale & dining galore!Feels as if you are vacationing in the countryside but only 5 min from all the amenities the city has to offer.Camelback Country Club right down the street.Vacation & relax in this warm & inviting AZ style home.Fully equipped for the business man w/ 2 computers & printers,fax machine & scanner.Situated on acre lot,heated lap pool & amazing mtn views all w/ total privacy!Gorgeous cantera stone floors,granite countertops,top of the line stainless appliances,fresh white linens,flat screen TV's in all the right places.Ralph Lauren ambiance,property features:3 bdrms,3.5 baths in main house + separate guest house w/ office. with 1 bedroom, office & private bath. Viewing deck above guest house is ideal for sunsets while enjoying wine and cheese. Beautiful kitchen fully equipped & open to great room with wood burning fireplace! Turn on the jazz music, open a bottle of good wine, enjoy whipping up a delicious meal & entertain large groups or intimate gatherings. This property is one of a kind�������. Large covered patio w/flat screen TV, outdoor dining table overlooking sprawling grass yard with lap pool & perfect mountain views totally unobstructed & private! This is an exceptional home on a spacious lot in a prime location in the Valley! It's near the baseball parks for spring training, TPC for golfing, WestWorld for horseshows, Fashion Square Mall, restaurants, resorts, hiking, spas & tons of fun spots! 4 Beach Cruiser Bikes available upon request.