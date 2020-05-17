6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This contemporary, mid-century modern has 3 bedrooms, den, 2.5 baths and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The property has a stunning remodeled kitchen featuring newer stainless appliances, 2 refrigerators, large center island, butler's pantry and ample storage. Both full baths have also been updated! Adding to the charm of the property are: exposed concrete floors throughout, walls of view windows, acre+ private lot, all white walls, outdoor fire pit, outdoor shower, sandblasted tongue and groove ceiling in family room, dual A/C, LED lighting, and circular drive. Owner will consider pets. Must see! 12 month minimum.