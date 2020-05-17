All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated May 17 2020

6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane

Location

6612 East Hummingbird Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This contemporary, mid-century modern has 3 bedrooms, den, 2.5 baths and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The property has a stunning remodeled kitchen featuring newer stainless appliances, 2 refrigerators, large center island, butler's pantry and ample storage. Both full baths have also been updated! Adding to the charm of the property are: exposed concrete floors throughout, walls of view windows, acre+ private lot, all white walls, outdoor fire pit, outdoor shower, sandblasted tongue and groove ceiling in family room, dual A/C, LED lighting, and circular drive. Owner will consider pets. Must see! 12 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
No, 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
No, 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6612 E HUMMINGBIRD Lane has units with air conditioning.
