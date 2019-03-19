6570 N Lost Dutchman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

A lavish retreat for the ultimate group getaway, this 6BR/5.5BA Tuscan-style home offers luxury living in the exclusive Paradise Valley neighborhood. The open-concept design offers a fabulous social space for unwinding. Enjoy custom designer furnishings, a large flat screen TV, a pool table, and a poker table. Chefs will adore the gourmet kitchen with full suite of stainless steel appliances. Spend sun-drenched afternoons in the resort-style backyard with sparkling pool, hot tub and fire pit! Daily, Weekly and Monthly Pricing Available. Call Now!