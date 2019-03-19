All apartments in Paradise Valley
6570 N Lost Dutchman Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6570 N Lost Dutchman Road

6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6570 N Lost Dutchman Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A lavish retreat for the ultimate group getaway, this 6BR/5.5BA Tuscan-style home offers luxury living in the exclusive Paradise Valley neighborhood. The open-concept design offers a fabulous social space for unwinding. Enjoy custom designer furnishings, a large flat screen TV, a pool table, and a poker table. Chefs will adore the gourmet kitchen with full suite of stainless steel appliances. Spend sun-drenched afternoons in the resort-style backyard with sparkling pool, hot tub and fire pit! Daily, Weekly and Monthly Pricing Available. Call Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road have any available units?
6570 N Lost Dutchman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road have?
Some of 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road currently offering any rent specials?
6570 N Lost Dutchman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road pet-friendly?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road offer parking?
Yes, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road offers parking.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road have a pool?
Yes, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road has a pool.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road have accessible units?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6570 N Lost Dutchman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
