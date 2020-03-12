All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road

6235 East Quartz Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6235 East Quartz Mountain Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Mummy Mountain Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
A Penthouse style home with Paradise Valley city light views from all major living spaces along with limitless views of the McDowells, Four Peaks, North Scottsdale. A must see to appreciate the location and position of this home on a truly flat hillside lot. Entertainers delight. Peaceful and private. A beauty that is nestled into Mummy Mountain & truly unique one level rebuilt with sq footage doubled to nearly 4000 sq ft in the early 90s. Home has a blend of ''Hollywood Hills'' flavor w/ 3 car garage. Available for lease February. Spacious 4 bedroom or use 4th bedroom as a study/library/game room/office. Several Fireplaces and large oversized bedrooms with private patios and personal space make this home a very attractive lease option. Pool and Landscape paid for by tenant $350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have any available units?
6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have?
Some of 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road offers parking.
Does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have a pool?
Yes, 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road has a pool.
Does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have accessible units?
No, 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College