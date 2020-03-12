6235 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road

Amenities

A Penthouse style home with Paradise Valley city light views from all major living spaces along with limitless views of the McDowells, Four Peaks, North Scottsdale. A must see to appreciate the location and position of this home on a truly flat hillside lot. Entertainers delight. Peaceful and private. A beauty that is nestled into Mummy Mountain & truly unique one level rebuilt with sq footage doubled to nearly 4000 sq ft in the early 90s. Home has a blend of ''Hollywood Hills'' flavor w/ 3 car garage. Available for lease February. Spacious 4 bedroom or use 4th bedroom as a study/library/game room/office. Several Fireplaces and large oversized bedrooms with private patios and personal space make this home a very attractive lease option. Pool and Landscape paid for by tenant $350