5871 E SANNA Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

5871 E SANNA Street

5871 East Sanna Street · No Longer Available
Location

5871 East Sanna Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Endless views from this beautiful golf course home on quiet cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley! Elegant residence features formal living and dining rooms and loads of storage at every turn. Main level has two secondary bedrooms with private vanities and shared shower/w.c., plus full bath with exit to pool area. Upstairs offers two masters, updated bathrooms with balconies and views of Mummy Mountain and Phoenix Preserve. Basement bonus room with large closet perfect for office, exercise or 5th bedroom. Resort back yard with large cover patio, pool/water feature, grassy play areas and gate to large field off golf course. Three-car temperature controlled, oversized garage with extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

