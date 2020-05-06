5871 E SANNA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Endless views from this beautiful golf course home on quiet cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley! Elegant residence features formal living and dining rooms and loads of storage at every turn. Main level has two secondary bedrooms with private vanities and shared shower/w.c., plus full bath with exit to pool area. Upstairs offers two masters, updated bathrooms with balconies and views of Mummy Mountain and Phoenix Preserve. Basement bonus room with large closet perfect for office, exercise or 5th bedroom. Resort back yard with large cover patio, pool/water feature, grassy play areas and gate to large field off golf course. Three-car temperature controlled, oversized garage with extra storage.