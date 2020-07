Amenities

Located on the South slope of Mummy Mountain, this crisp and clean rental property is ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy beautiful views of the City and Camelback Mountain from this newly repainted and bright family home. A six car garage allows for multiple vehicle or extensive storage. A separate guest house and fenced pool complete the back of the property. Also offered at $5,000 per month if tenant allows owner sole access to four car garage.