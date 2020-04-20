All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5718 N 54th Street

5718 North 54th Street · (480) 220-9724
Location

5718 North 54th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Stone Canyon

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5413 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Extraordinary estate nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain with dramatic mountain views, boasting an intimate picturesque scene of the famed ''Praying Monk''. Seamless indoor/outdoor living with distinctive 20' interior box beamed ceilings with and an impressive glass wall opening to spectacular mountain views and private resort style backyard featuring expansive covered patios with countless living spaces, negative edge pool with grotto and slide, spa and generous grassy area. Functional home design with impressive grand living spaces, master retreat wing with office/den, 3 spacious ensuite secondary bedrooms and attached separate entry 3 room guest house. Functional great room with grand fireplace, wet bar with wine fridge and chic kitchen with eat-in bar island (see 'more' now)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 N 54th Street have any available units?
5718 N 54th Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5718 N 54th Street have?
Some of 5718 N 54th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 N 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5718 N 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 N 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5718 N 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5718 N 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5718 N 54th Street does offer parking.
Does 5718 N 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 N 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 N 54th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5718 N 54th Street has a pool.
Does 5718 N 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 5718 N 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 N 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 N 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5718 N 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5718 N 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
