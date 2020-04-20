5718 N 54th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Extraordinary estate nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain with dramatic mountain views, boasting an intimate picturesque scene of the famed ''Praying Monk''. Seamless indoor/outdoor living with distinctive 20' interior box beamed ceilings with and an impressive glass wall opening to spectacular mountain views and private resort style backyard featuring expansive covered patios with countless living spaces, negative edge pool with grotto and slide, spa and generous grassy area. Functional home design with impressive grand living spaces, master retreat wing with office/den, 3 spacious ensuite secondary bedrooms and attached separate entry 3 room guest house. Functional great room with grand fireplace, wet bar with wine fridge and chic kitchen with eat-in bar island (see 'more' now)