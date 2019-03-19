5115 E BERNEIL Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in over an acre lot in terrific mid-Paradise Valley. Split floorplan with fenced private pool and huge fenced lot. Mountain views from the yard. Separate living room, formal dining, family room with huge laundry room. Side entry two car garage with storage. Master has separate shower & tub and two walk-in closets. All flooring is new, as are appliances and paint. Just squeaky clean and first time as a rental. Rent does not include sales tax to Town of Paradise Valley of 1.65%. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score, two years with same employer and three times monthly rent for earnings. Rent includes pool service and landscaping.