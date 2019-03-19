All apartments in Paradise Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5115 E BERNEIL Drive

5115 East Berneil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5115 East Berneil Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Tatum Garden Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in over an acre lot in terrific mid-Paradise Valley. Split floorplan with fenced private pool and huge fenced lot. Mountain views from the yard. Separate living room, formal dining, family room with huge laundry room. Side entry two car garage with storage. Master has separate shower & tub and two walk-in closets. All flooring is new, as are appliances and paint. Just squeaky clean and first time as a rental. Rent does not include sales tax to Town of Paradise Valley of 1.65%. Applicants must have minimum 650 FICO score, two years with same employer and three times monthly rent for earnings. Rent includes pool service and landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive have any available units?
5115 E BERNEIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive have?
Some of 5115 E BERNEIL Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 E BERNEIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5115 E BERNEIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 E BERNEIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5115 E BERNEIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5115 E BERNEIL Drive offers parking.
Does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5115 E BERNEIL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5115 E BERNEIL Drive has a pool.
Does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 5115 E BERNEIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 E BERNEIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5115 E BERNEIL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5115 E BERNEIL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

