All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive

4854 East Caida De Sol Drive · (480) 239-4915
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4854 East Caida De Sol Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Easy to show. Beautiful unfurnished Tuscan estate nestled in exclusive Paradise Valley. 5 bedrooms plus a multi purpose large bonus room. Beautiful home in an ideal area of Paradise Valley. Gorgeous kitchen which includes beautiful granite counter tops, custom knotty alder cabinets, and gourmet appliances wet bar and living room that opens to a great patio for outdoor entertaining. The backyard has a gazebo with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Heated pool, spa, and a breathtaking view deck with spiral staircase. Many more features. Your client will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive has a unit available for $10,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive does offer parking.
Does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive has a pool.
Does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity