4854 E CAIDA DEL SOL Drive

Easy to show. Beautiful unfurnished Tuscan estate nestled in exclusive Paradise Valley. 5 bedrooms plus a multi purpose large bonus room. Beautiful home in an ideal area of Paradise Valley. Gorgeous kitchen which includes beautiful granite counter tops, custom knotty alder cabinets, and gourmet appliances wet bar and living room that opens to a great patio for outdoor entertaining. The backyard has a gazebo with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen. Heated pool, spa, and a breathtaking view deck with spiral staircase. Many more features. Your client will not be disappointed.