You cannot find another house so wonderfully move-in ready as this lovely home at the base of Camelback Mountain. On over an acre and encompassing drop dead views of Camelback as well as Mummy Mountain and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve; this remodeled home backs to a large wash creating the feeling of total privacy. Perfectly and centrally located just steps from the Echo Canyon hiking trail. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 4 baths with a separate guest house (your guests won't want to leave). A totally remodeled kitchen in 2013 opens to a great room with a lovely fireplace. The formal dining room is also adjacent to kitchen and great room and takes in views of The Praying Monk. There is a huge gameroom for entertaining which opens to a garage any car enthusiast would love to own. Bedrooms are fresh and updated along with updated bathrooms. The outdoors features a manicured desert scape along with a large spa for enjoying the privacy and views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have any available units?
4812 E ROVEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have?
Some of 4812 E ROVEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 E ROVEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4812 E ROVEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.