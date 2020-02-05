All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 4812 E ROVEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
4812 E ROVEY Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

4812 E ROVEY Avenue

4812 East Rovey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4812 East Rovey Avenue, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
You cannot find another house so wonderfully move-in ready as this lovely home at the base of Camelback Mountain. On over an acre and encompassing drop dead views of Camelback as well as Mummy Mountain and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve; this remodeled home backs to a large wash creating the feeling of total privacy. Perfectly and centrally located just steps from the Echo Canyon hiking trail. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 4 baths with a separate guest house (your guests won't want to leave). A totally remodeled kitchen in 2013 opens to a great room with a lovely fireplace. The formal dining room is also adjacent to kitchen and great room and takes in views of The Praying Monk. There is a huge gameroom for entertaining which opens to a garage any car enthusiast would love to own. Bedrooms are fresh and updated along with updated bathrooms. The outdoors features a manicured desert scape along with a large spa for enjoying the privacy and views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have any available units?
4812 E ROVEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have?
Some of 4812 E ROVEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 E ROVEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4812 E ROVEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 E ROVEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4812 E ROVEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4812 E ROVEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 E ROVEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4812 E ROVEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4812 E ROVEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 E ROVEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 E ROVEY Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4812 E ROVEY Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley 3 Bedroom ApartmentsParadise Valley Apartments with Balconies
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Pools
Paradise Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College