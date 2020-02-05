4812 E ROVEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

You cannot find another house so wonderfully move-in ready as this lovely home at the base of Camelback Mountain. On over an acre and encompassing drop dead views of Camelback as well as Mummy Mountain and the Phoenix Mountain Preserve; this remodeled home backs to a large wash creating the feeling of total privacy. Perfectly and centrally located just steps from the Echo Canyon hiking trail. Featuring 6 bedrooms and 4 baths with a separate guest house (your guests won't want to leave). A totally remodeled kitchen in 2013 opens to a great room with a lovely fireplace. The formal dining room is also adjacent to kitchen and great room and takes in views of The Praying Monk. There is a huge gameroom for entertaining which opens to a garage any car enthusiast would love to own. Bedrooms are fresh and updated along with updated bathrooms. The outdoors features a manicured desert scape along with a large spa for enjoying the privacy and views.