Paradise Valley, AZ
4550 E FOOTHILL Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

4550 E FOOTHILL Drive

4550 East Foothill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4550 East Foothill Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Tatum Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
An entertainer's dream!This 5 bed,6 full bath,3 half bath masterpiece has all of the luxurious details you could want.Exotic lacquered woods,24' ceilings in the grand family room and living room,6 fireplaces,Movie theater/Bar/Lounge,24'' Creme de Marfil marble and rift cut white oak floors throughout.Enter the 6-car motorcourt with 20' hillside waterfall.Sliding glass doors disappear into the walls of the family and living rooms leading out to the salt water pool/spa,fire pit and grill area.The outdoor pool area is magnificent with head on views of Mummy Mtn./Paradise Valley, stretching down to the far East Valley.Come experience your own paradise! Home is also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

