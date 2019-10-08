4550 E FOOTHILL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

An entertainer's dream!This 5 bed,6 full bath,3 half bath masterpiece has all of the luxurious details you could want.Exotic lacquered woods,24' ceilings in the grand family room and living room,6 fireplaces,Movie theater/Bar/Lounge,24'' Creme de Marfil marble and rift cut white oak floors throughout.Enter the 6-car motorcourt with 20' hillside waterfall.Sliding glass doors disappear into the walls of the family and living rooms leading out to the salt water pool/spa,fire pit and grill area.The outdoor pool area is magnificent with head on views of Mummy Mtn./Paradise Valley, stretching down to the far East Valley.Come experience your own paradise! Home is also available for sale.