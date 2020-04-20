4520 E INDIAN BEND Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Experience ''Town and Country'' at its best! With captivating full views of Camelback Mountain, this spacious home is comfortably situated on a private elevated 0.91 acre lot that feels like an acre and a half when you venture behind the foliage (be sure to check out the markers to understand site lines!) This 3,657 sqft home is ALL SINGLE LEVEL with 5 versatile bedrooms and 3 baths PLUS an additional detached casita with another 3/4 bath. Enjoy the serenity of your own private oasis in this coveted home situated at a desirable distance away from the street. The home is newly designer-furnished with upscale never-used pieces. With an emphasis on natural lighting, this home embraces charm, quaintness, character and comfort. Enjoy views of Camelback Mountain through loft windows, dining on the patio while surrounded by mature landscape, and lounging in front of the family room's cozy fireplace. Take a dip in the heated pool in the naturally private and serene environment. We would venture to say that with some minor upgrades to the kitchen and bath, this home has hundreds of thousands of equity built in!



