All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
4520 E INDIAN BEND Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

4520 E INDIAN BEND Road

4520 East Indian Bend Road · (401) 300-9314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4520 East Indian Bend Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Experience ''Town and Country'' at its best! With captivating full views of Camelback Mountain, this spacious home is comfortably situated on a private elevated 0.91 acre lot that feels like an acre and a half when you venture behind the foliage (be sure to check out the markers to understand site lines!) This 3,657 sqft home is ALL SINGLE LEVEL with 5 versatile bedrooms and 3 baths PLUS an additional detached casita with another 3/4 bath. Enjoy the serenity of your own private oasis in this coveted home situated at a desirable distance away from the street. The home is newly designer-furnished with upscale never-used pieces. With an emphasis on natural lighting, this home embraces charm, quaintness, character and comfort. Enjoy views of Camelback Mountain through loft windows, dining on the patio while surrounded by mature landscape, and lounging in front of the family room's cozy fireplace. Take a dip in the heated pool in the naturally private and serene environment. We would venture to say that with some minor upgrades to the kitchen and bath, this home has hundreds of thousands of equity built in!

Welcome to your private resort!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road have any available units?
4520 E INDIAN BEND Road has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road have?
Some of 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
4520 E INDIAN BEND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road offer parking?
No, 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer parking.
Does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road have a pool?
Yes, 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road has a pool.
Does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4520 E INDIAN BEND Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley Apartments with BalconyParadise Valley Apartments with Gym
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Paradise Valley Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity