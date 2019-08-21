All apartments in Paradise Valley
Find more places like 3865 E LINCOLN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise Valley, AZ
/
3865 E LINCOLN Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

3865 E LINCOLN Drive

3865 East Lincoln Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paradise Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3865 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated Estate surrounded by Mountain Views and Multi-Million $$ Properties. Extensively renovated in 2005, this home is private and quiet. Spacious, bright rooms with a good flow throughout. Vaulted ceilings and smoothed walls. Main House and Guest Casita are livable now....or renovate this property while living comfortably in the Casita with attached oversized garage. Great location in Paradise Valley. Close to Golf, Dining, The Biltmore and Arcadia areas. Easy access to the 51. 15 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. Perfect Executive Rental. 12 month lease. Non smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive have any available units?
3865 E LINCOLN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive have?
Some of 3865 E LINCOLN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 E LINCOLN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3865 E LINCOLN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 E LINCOLN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3865 E LINCOLN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise Valley.
Does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3865 E LINCOLN Drive offers parking.
Does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 E LINCOLN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3865 E LINCOLN Drive has a pool.
Does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3865 E LINCOLN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 E LINCOLN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 E LINCOLN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 E LINCOLN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paradise Valley 3 Bedroom ApartmentsParadise Valley Apartments with Balconies
Paradise Valley Apartments with ParkingParadise Valley Apartments with Pools
Paradise Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College