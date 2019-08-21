3865 E LINCOLN Drive

Amenities

Gated Estate surrounded by Mountain Views and Multi-Million $$ Properties. Extensively renovated in 2005, this home is private and quiet. Spacious, bright rooms with a good flow throughout. Vaulted ceilings and smoothed walls. Main House and Guest Casita are livable now....or renovate this property while living comfortably in the Casita with attached oversized garage. Great location in Paradise Valley. Close to Golf, Dining, The Biltmore and Arcadia areas. Easy access to the 51. 15 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport. Perfect Executive Rental. 12 month lease. Non smokers please.