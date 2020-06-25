919 W KIOWA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

NO PETS ALLOWED! 3 Bed 2 Bath home with a sparkling private pool is located close to retail, dining, and freeway access. The kitchen includes raised panel oak cabinets, stainless appliances, updated laminate counter-tops, newer deep sink, and a breakfast nook. On those cool evenings you can enjoy the wood-burning fireplace located in the spacious great room. A mature orange tree outside the dining room and a large pomegranate bush provide fruit, shade, and privacy. Front & Backyard landscaping IS included. Pool service is NOT included. 1.75% Mesa rental tax will be added to the monthly rent.