Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

919 W KIOWA Avenue

919 West Kiowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

919 West Kiowa Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85210
Dobson Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NO PETS ALLOWED! 3 Bed 2 Bath home with a sparkling private pool is located close to retail, dining, and freeway access. The kitchen includes raised panel oak cabinets, stainless appliances, updated laminate counter-tops, newer deep sink, and a breakfast nook. On those cool evenings you can enjoy the wood-burning fireplace located in the spacious great room. A mature orange tree outside the dining room and a large pomegranate bush provide fruit, shade, and privacy. Front & Backyard landscaping IS included. Pool service is NOT included. 1.75% Mesa rental tax will be added to the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 W KIOWA Avenue have any available units?
919 W KIOWA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 W KIOWA Avenue have?
Some of 919 W KIOWA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 W KIOWA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
919 W KIOWA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 W KIOWA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 919 W KIOWA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 919 W KIOWA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 919 W KIOWA Avenue offers parking.
Does 919 W KIOWA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 W KIOWA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 W KIOWA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 919 W KIOWA Avenue has a pool.
Does 919 W KIOWA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 919 W KIOWA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 919 W KIOWA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 W KIOWA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
