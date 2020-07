Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This awesome floorplan has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, den/office area, eat in kitchen with island, huge open family room, formal living room, and 2 car garage. Covered patio and beautiful park with ramada in subdivision. Located in the highly sought after community of Arizona Skyline conveniently located off the 202 and close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!