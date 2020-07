7731 E BOSTON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

LOVELY SANTA BARBARA STYLE TWO STORY IN GATED COMMUNITY. PRIME LOT LOCATION ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK. THIS HOME BOASTS 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHROOMS. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A SPLIT MASTER WITH BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK, WALK IN CLOSET AND AMPLE MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, OVAL TUB AND SHOWER. THE GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES UPGRADED MAPLE CABINETS WITH PULL OUT SHELVES, LARGE PANTRY, A KITCHEN ISLAND FOR EXTRA PREP SPACE AND STORAGE. SUPER LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO THE 60 OR 202, SHOPPING WITHIN MINUTES AT SUPERSTITION SPRINGS AND EXCELLENT SCHOOLS.