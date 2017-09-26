All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 24 2020

7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive

7260 East Eagle Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7260 East Eagle Crest Drive, Mesa, AZ 85207
Las Sendas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful custom home in desired gated community of Black Rock in Las Sendas. Very private home with amazing mountain views. Enjoy swim up pool, water fall and sittings around fire-pit. Large gourmet kitchen with chiseled edge granite counter tops and Thermador appliances including 6 burner gas grill with griddle and double ovens. Open concept great room with kiva fireplace, built in niches and mountain views. Elegant master suite has a private patio/fountain and adjoins to large master bath with extra large soaking tub and custom snail shower with dual heads and walk in closet with skylight. All bedrooms have custom bathrooms with travertine bowl sinks and travertine tub/showers and walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive have any available units?
7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive have?
Some of 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive offer parking?
No, 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive has a pool.
Does 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7260 E EAGLE CREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
