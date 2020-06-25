All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
5860 E Hampton Ave
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

5860 E Hampton Ave

5860 East Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5860 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5860 E Hampton Ave Available 05/17/19 Terrific 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft in Mesa- community pool. - Terrific 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Mesa- community pool. This home has a lot to offer - large great room, spacious kitchen/dinette, blinds and ceiling fans throughout, and close to community pool. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and countertops, pantry, breakfast bar, appliances (including refrigerator), and separate eating area. All bedrooms and two full bedrooms upstairs. Small private side yard. Great location in Mesa - close to shopping, dining, and easy access to the freeways. Close to extra parking in the community and around the corner from the community pool. Your clients will appreciate this home and all it has to offer!****Not ready to be shown until 5/8*******

(RLNE2657164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 E Hampton Ave have any available units?
5860 E Hampton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5860 E Hampton Ave have?
Some of 5860 E Hampton Ave's amenities include parking, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5860 E Hampton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5860 E Hampton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 E Hampton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5860 E Hampton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5860 E Hampton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5860 E Hampton Ave offers parking.
Does 5860 E Hampton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 E Hampton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 E Hampton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5860 E Hampton Ave has a pool.
Does 5860 E Hampton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5860 E Hampton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 E Hampton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5860 E Hampton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
