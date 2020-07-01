All apartments in Mesa
5039 S SELENIUM Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

5039 S SELENIUM Lane

5039 S Selenium Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5039 S Selenium Ln, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This was the model home with numerous upgrades. Bright and spacious kitchen with gas stove and features two beautiful chandeliers. This property has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 4 Bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Large bonus/loft room. Media room/office downstairs with built in custom cabinetry. Built in speakers through home. Newly epoxied garage floor. There is a built-in gas grill and relaxing waterfall in the back yard. This home comes with a membership to recreation center with pool, play pad, playground, arcade, rope course, lake, outdoors auditorium and a restaurant. Open grass area in front of house also, with a playground. School located within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5039 S SELENIUM Lane have any available units?
5039 S SELENIUM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5039 S SELENIUM Lane have?
Some of 5039 S SELENIUM Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5039 S SELENIUM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5039 S SELENIUM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5039 S SELENIUM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5039 S SELENIUM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 5039 S SELENIUM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5039 S SELENIUM Lane offers parking.
Does 5039 S SELENIUM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5039 S SELENIUM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5039 S SELENIUM Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5039 S SELENIUM Lane has a pool.
Does 5039 S SELENIUM Lane have accessible units?
No, 5039 S SELENIUM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5039 S SELENIUM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5039 S SELENIUM Lane has units with dishwashers.

