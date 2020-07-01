5039 S SELENIUM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

This was the model home with numerous upgrades. Bright and spacious kitchen with gas stove and features two beautiful chandeliers. This property has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 4 Bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom downstairs. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Large bonus/loft room. Media room/office downstairs with built in custom cabinetry. Built in speakers through home. Newly epoxied garage floor. There is a built-in gas grill and relaxing waterfall in the back yard. This home comes with a membership to recreation center with pool, play pad, playground, arcade, rope course, lake, outdoors auditorium and a restaurant. Open grass area in front of house also, with a playground. School located within walking distance.