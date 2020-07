Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted interior with the most updated colors (not shown in pictures). This adorable open floor plan has a split bedroom plan. Private yard has a covered patio that wraps around the house. Easy care desert landscaping, stainless steel/black appliances refrigerator, breakfast bar. Great location for schools, route 60, Superstition Mall, and more. Your future home is available immediately.