Amenities

w/d hookup garage gym pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

441 S. Maple #159 Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - Charming Windsor Shadows Home - Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in the charming community of Windsor Shadows. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, fitness, entertainment and with easy access to the freeways.



The lower level features a separate living room and family room with a wood burning fireplace, large breakfast nook off the kitchen and a half bath for guests. Upstairs find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Soaring vaulted ceilings offer an open and bright feeling.



The 2 car garage is adorned with a full wall of cabinets for storage without taking away from vehicle space. Washer and dryer hook up are in the garage.



**NEW CARPET AND PAINT WILL BE DONE JUNE 2020



HOA maintains the front yard and the large corner lot offers a big backyard - perfect for the summer time BBQ's.



ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT SEPARATE APPLICATION AND PAY APPLICATION FEE

Rental qualifications:

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years

NO PETS ALLOWED



MOVE IN COSTS

Application fee $50.00 (per adult)

First month rent (incl. tax) $1,550.40

Security deposit (depending on credit) 1,500.00 - $2,250.00

Non-refundable administrative fee $102.00

Non-refundable cleaning fee $325.00



SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4855790)