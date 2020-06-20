All apartments in Mesa
Mesa, AZ
441 S. Maple #159
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

441 S. Maple #159

441 South Maple · (480) 648-5738 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 South Maple, Mesa, AZ 85206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 441 S. Maple #159 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
441 S. Maple #159 Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON - Charming Windsor Shadows Home - Adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in the charming community of Windsor Shadows. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, fitness, entertainment and with easy access to the freeways.

The lower level features a separate living room and family room with a wood burning fireplace, large breakfast nook off the kitchen and a half bath for guests. Upstairs find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Soaring vaulted ceilings offer an open and bright feeling.

The 2 car garage is adorned with a full wall of cabinets for storage without taking away from vehicle space. Washer and dryer hook up are in the garage.

**NEW CARPET AND PAINT WILL BE DONE JUNE 2020

HOA maintains the front yard and the large corner lot offers a big backyard - perfect for the summer time BBQ's.

ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT SEPARATE APPLICATION AND PAY APPLICATION FEE
Rental qualifications:
3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income
600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)
Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years
NO PETS ALLOWED

MOVE IN COSTS
Application fee $50.00 (per adult)
First month rent (incl. tax) $1,550.40
Security deposit (depending on credit) 1,500.00 - $2,250.00
Non-refundable administrative fee $102.00
Non-refundable cleaning fee $325.00

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 S. Maple #159 have any available units?
441 S. Maple #159 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 S. Maple #159 have?
Some of 441 S. Maple #159's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 S. Maple #159 currently offering any rent specials?
441 S. Maple #159 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 S. Maple #159 pet-friendly?
No, 441 S. Maple #159 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 441 S. Maple #159 offer parking?
Yes, 441 S. Maple #159 does offer parking.
Does 441 S. Maple #159 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 S. Maple #159 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 S. Maple #159 have a pool?
Yes, 441 S. Maple #159 has a pool.
Does 441 S. Maple #159 have accessible units?
No, 441 S. Maple #159 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 S. Maple #159 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 S. Maple #159 does not have units with dishwashers.
