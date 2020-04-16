4323 East Contessa South

Amenities

OCCUPIED! FIRST SHOWING - JANUARY 12 FROM 10-11:30AM, Not just 2 bedrooms. 2 Master suites...one on each floor. Fresh neutral paint and new carpet. Large, well lit living room. Sliding glass doors lead out to easily maintained back yard. 2 car garage with w/d hook-ups. Kitchen appliances included. Minutes from Hwy 60 and 202. REQUIREMENTS: GOOD CREDIT, NO EVICTIONS, NO OPEN JUDGMENTS. $55 application fee per adult. 4% municipal tax added to rent. $1075 security deposit. $150 admin fee. $300 pet deposit per pet.