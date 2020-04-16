All apartments in Mesa
4323 East Contessa South
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

4323 East Contessa South

4323 East Contessa Street · (602) 570-9561
Location

4323 East Contessa Street, Mesa, AZ 85205
The Groves

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OCCUPIED! FIRST SHOWING - JANUARY 12 FROM 10-11:30AM, Not just 2 bedrooms. 2 Master suites...one on each floor. Fresh neutral paint and new carpet. Large, well lit living room. Sliding glass doors lead out to easily maintained back yard. 2 car garage with w/d hook-ups. Kitchen appliances included. Minutes from Hwy 60 and 202. REQUIREMENTS: GOOD CREDIT, NO EVICTIONS, NO OPEN JUDGMENTS. $55 application fee per adult. 4% municipal tax added to rent. $1075 security deposit. $150 admin fee. $300 pet deposit per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 East Contessa South have any available units?
4323 East Contessa South has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 East Contessa South have?
Some of 4323 East Contessa South's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 East Contessa South currently offering any rent specials?
4323 East Contessa South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 East Contessa South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 East Contessa South is pet friendly.
Does 4323 East Contessa South offer parking?
Yes, 4323 East Contessa South does offer parking.
Does 4323 East Contessa South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 East Contessa South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 East Contessa South have a pool?
No, 4323 East Contessa South does not have a pool.
Does 4323 East Contessa South have accessible units?
No, 4323 East Contessa South does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 East Contessa South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 East Contessa South does not have units with dishwashers.
