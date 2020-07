3663 S HASSETT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS THE VERY DESIRED FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS, A LARGE DEN FOR ENTERTAINING OR HOME OFFICE AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS! THAT'S RIGHT, A MASTER IN THE FRONT WITH PRIVATE BATH, AND A LARGE MASTER SUITE AT THE BACK WITH FRENCH DOORS, AND HUGE PRIVATE BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET! COME AND ENJOY THE OPEN KITCHEN AND GREAT ROOM WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, KITCHEN ISLAND AND GOOD SIZED PANTRY. CEILING FANS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER SUITE BEDROOM, OVERSIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN CABINETS, VERY LARGE BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. HOME IS BEAUTIFUL AND IN A GREAT COMMUNITY MINUTES FROM FREEWAY ACCESS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, ENTERTAINMENT, APPLE PLANT ETC.. THIS IS A GREAT LOCATION. THIS WONDERFUL HOME IS READY FOR YOU!