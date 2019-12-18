All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3625 N KATMAI Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3625 N KATMAI Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:27 PM

3625 N KATMAI Street

3625 North Katmai · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3625 North Katmai, Mesa, AZ 85215
Red Mountain Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, bright and open, 2000 sq ft, Single Level Home within Red Mountain Ranch. This 3/2 home has vaulted ceilings and a nice kitchen surrounded by windows overlooking the backyard. Plantation Blinds throughout. The split Master bedroom is spacious. Master Bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub, toilet room and a large walk in Closet. Nice storage cabinets and epoxy flooring in Garage. Enjoy this Golf Course Community in the East Valley and easy access to the 202 North. Walking distance to Red Mountain Elementary School. Landscaping included and Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 N KATMAI Street have any available units?
3625 N KATMAI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 N KATMAI Street have?
Some of 3625 N KATMAI Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 N KATMAI Street currently offering any rent specials?
3625 N KATMAI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 N KATMAI Street pet-friendly?
No, 3625 N KATMAI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 3625 N KATMAI Street offer parking?
Yes, 3625 N KATMAI Street offers parking.
Does 3625 N KATMAI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 N KATMAI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 N KATMAI Street have a pool?
No, 3625 N KATMAI Street does not have a pool.
Does 3625 N KATMAI Street have accessible units?
No, 3625 N KATMAI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 N KATMAI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3625 N KATMAI Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College