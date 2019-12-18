3625 N KATMAI Street

Amenities

Clean, bright and open, 2000 sq ft, Single Level Home within Red Mountain Ranch. This 3/2 home has vaulted ceilings and a nice kitchen surrounded by windows overlooking the backyard. Plantation Blinds throughout. The split Master bedroom is spacious. Master Bath has dual sinks, separate shower and tub, toilet room and a large walk in Closet. Nice storage cabinets and epoxy flooring in Garage. Enjoy this Golf Course Community in the East Valley and easy access to the 202 North. Walking distance to Red Mountain Elementary School. Landscaping included and Available now.