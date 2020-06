Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Great Furnished Rental in Augusta Ranch. - This lovely vacation rental is fully furnished sitting inside the prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Course Community and ready for your next visit to the valley of the sun. Featuring a great split floor plan this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house has lots of open room. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and the bathroom boasts dual sinks as well as a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. The interior has 10 foot ceilings and the covered back patio is set up for outdoor entertaining with patio furniture, a barbecue and amazing Arizona sunsets. Don't pass up this opportunity to come and enjoy everything Arizona has to offer.



Current Availability;



Available for May 2020 - Oct 2020 $1550 Month with $1550 security deposit



November 2020 *OCCUPIED*



Available Dec 2020- April 2021. $2850/month with $2850 security deposit.



Non Refundable cleaning deposit $200



Rent includes landscaping service, internet/cable.



No Pets Allowed



