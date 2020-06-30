All apartments in Mesa
2655 East Harmony Avenue

2655 East Harmony Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2655 East Harmony Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

dogs allowed
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Mesa with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet at Linsday and Southern in the Knoell Mesa Subdivision. This centrally located home features an open eat in kitchen with bar seating, spacious living areas, carpet and tile throughout, ceiling fans, fenced in back yard, RV gate, and much more! Close to freeway access, elementary school and parks.

Call Barbara for a tour at 602-369-6116 or email her at barb@transcitypm .com

Advertising notice: $45.00 per adult application fee is non refundable. To hold a property the upfront payments include a $195.00 administration fee that is not refundable and the refundable deposit if your application is accepted. No smoking is allowed at the property. Pet restrictions apply. Renters Insurance is required listing Transcity Property Management as additionally insured.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 1/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 East Harmony Avenue have any available units?
2655 East Harmony Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2655 East Harmony Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2655 East Harmony Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 East Harmony Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2655 East Harmony Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2655 East Harmony Avenue offer parking?
No, 2655 East Harmony Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2655 East Harmony Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 East Harmony Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 East Harmony Avenue have a pool?
No, 2655 East Harmony Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2655 East Harmony Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2655 East Harmony Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 East Harmony Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 East Harmony Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 East Harmony Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 East Harmony Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

