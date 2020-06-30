2655 East Harmony Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Home for rent in Mesa with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet at Linsday and Southern in the Knoell Mesa Subdivision. This centrally located home features an open eat in kitchen with bar seating, spacious living areas, carpet and tile throughout, ceiling fans, fenced in back yard, RV gate, and much more! Close to freeway access, elementary school and parks.



Call Barbara for a tour at 602-369-6116 or email her at barb@transcitypm .com



Advertising notice: $45.00 per adult application fee is non refundable. To hold a property the upfront payments include a $195.00 administration fee that is not refundable and the refundable deposit if your application is accepted. No smoking is allowed at the property. Pet restrictions apply. Renters Insurance is required listing Transcity Property Management as additionally insured.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 1/1/20



