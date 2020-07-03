All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 23 2020

2342 N Malachite

2342 North Malachite · No Longer Available
Location

2342 North Malachite, Mesa, AZ 85207
Boulder Mountain Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2342 N MALACHITE - 3BR 2BA McKellips/Ellsworth --- GREAT HOME READY FOR MOVE IN! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES WITH APPROVED LEASE - Check out the 3D tour by using the link below:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bhLgTa5eWBk

Nature lovers this is the home for you! Enjoy the views from the backyard that look over the wash and hiking trails. The owners say if you leave seed out in the back the little family of quail will come to visit you. The front porch area welcomes you as you approach the door to enter. Once inside you will be greeted by updated light fixtures complimenting the formal living and dining area. To the right you will find the cozy den. Straight ahead you will find the kitchen with breakfast bar, eat in area and family room. Dont forget to check out the backyard before going any further. With low maintenance desert landscaping you have time to enjoy the beautiful weather instead of strenuous landscaping. Down the hall you will find the laundry room and door to the garage that is filled with cabinets for all your storage needs and a utility sink for those larger messes.(some cabinets not accessible) The hall bath features double sinks and tub shower combo. The 3 bedrooms include upgraded wood look tile, this house has no carpet. One bedroom features built in cabinet/desk area. The master bedroom bathroom features double sinks with a separate tub and walk in shower with an amazing walk in closet. You dont want to miss out on viewing this home! All the appliances are included. Gate Code #1776

To schedule a self tour call (480) 568-2666. For questions or availability email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4752180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 N Malachite have any available units?
2342 N Malachite doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 N Malachite have?
Some of 2342 N Malachite's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 N Malachite currently offering any rent specials?
2342 N Malachite is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 N Malachite pet-friendly?
Yes, 2342 N Malachite is pet friendly.
Does 2342 N Malachite offer parking?
Yes, 2342 N Malachite offers parking.
Does 2342 N Malachite have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2342 N Malachite offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 N Malachite have a pool?
No, 2342 N Malachite does not have a pool.
Does 2342 N Malachite have accessible units?
No, 2342 N Malachite does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 N Malachite have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2342 N Malachite has units with dishwashers.

