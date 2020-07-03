2342 N Malachite

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nature lovers this is the home for you! Enjoy the views from the backyard that look over the wash and hiking trails. The owners say if you leave seed out in the back the little family of quail will come to visit you. The front porch area welcomes you as you approach the door to enter. Once inside you will be greeted by updated light fixtures complimenting the formal living and dining area. To the right you will find the cozy den. Straight ahead you will find the kitchen with breakfast bar, eat in area and family room. Dont forget to check out the backyard before going any further. With low maintenance desert landscaping you have time to enjoy the beautiful weather instead of strenuous landscaping. Down the hall you will find the laundry room and door to the garage that is filled with cabinets for all your storage needs and a utility sink for those larger messes.(some cabinets not accessible) The hall bath features double sinks and tub shower combo. The 3 bedrooms include upgraded wood look tile, this house has no carpet. One bedroom features built in cabinet/desk area. The master bedroom bathroom features double sinks with a separate tub and walk in shower with an amazing walk in closet. You dont want to miss out on viewing this home! All the appliances are included. Gate Code #1776



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



