Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Super clean, impressive rental 4BR Mesa home in Laguna Shores with a POOL that will not last long. Upgraded BAMBOO flooring, ceiling fans, and stone facade fireplace are just a few of the initial amenities on this beauty. Home features GRANITE tile counters, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, two-tone paint, upgraded bathroom tile, and vaulted ceilings. There are community pools, tennis courts, pickle court, lakes throughout Dobson Ranch. Every renter will LOVE!