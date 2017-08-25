All apartments in Mesa
225 N Standage

225 North Standage · (480) 788-8330
Location

225 North Standage, Mesa, AZ 85201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW! Super cute 2 story Mesa Townhouse ready for move-in. Recently remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and just over 1200 sq ft. Kitchen, living room, and half bath located downstairs. Updated kitchen has new shaker cabinet, white quartz countertops, backsplash and all matching white appliances. Upstairs split floorplan has 2 LARGE bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Bedroom 1 has good sized closet space and is approx 16x15.5 sq ft. Bedroom 2 has 2 closets, ceiling fan and approx 15.5x15 sq ft. Brand new carpeting throughout. Outdoor storage, 1 covered parking space, and community pool. This won't last watch the virtual tour now and apply before it's too late! Move-In fees: full months rent $1300 +4% tax/admin, security deposit $1300, admin fee $150. *NO large or aggressive breeds. Pet fee $300 non-refundable. Tenants pay electric SRP. Owners are looking for a stable long term renter. Qualified applicants ONLY, background/credit check $55, income 3x rent. All adults must apply. Sorry no evictions. Text Nicole 480-788-8330

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 N Standage have any available units?
225 N Standage has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 N Standage have?
Some of 225 N Standage's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 N Standage currently offering any rent specials?
225 N Standage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N Standage pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 N Standage is pet friendly.
Does 225 N Standage offer parking?
Yes, 225 N Standage does offer parking.
Does 225 N Standage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 N Standage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N Standage have a pool?
Yes, 225 N Standage has a pool.
Does 225 N Standage have accessible units?
No, 225 N Standage does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N Standage have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 N Standage does not have units with dishwashers.
