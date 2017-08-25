225 N Standage

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Super cute 2 story Mesa Townhouse ready for move-in. Recently remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath and just over 1200 sq ft. Kitchen, living room, and half bath located downstairs. Updated kitchen has new shaker cabinet, white quartz countertops, backsplash and all matching white appliances. Upstairs split floorplan has 2 LARGE bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Bedroom 1 has good sized closet space and is approx 16x15.5 sq ft. Bedroom 2 has 2 closets, ceiling fan and approx 15.5x15 sq ft. Brand new carpeting throughout. Outdoor storage, 1 covered parking space, and community pool. This won't last watch the virtual tour now and apply before it's too late! Move-In fees: full months rent $1300 +4% tax/admin, security deposit $1300, admin fee $150. *NO large or aggressive breeds. Pet fee $300 non-refundable. Tenants pay electric SRP. Owners are looking for a stable long term renter. Qualified applicants ONLY, background/credit check $55, income 3x rent. All adults must apply. Sorry no evictions. Text Nicole 480-788-8330